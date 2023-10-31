Why suspected Maine gunman allegedly targeted bowling alley, bar

At least 18 people were killed at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston.

Suspected Maine gunman Robert Card allegedly targeted a bowling alley and bar he believed were broadcasting messages that he was a pedophile, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday.

Card's sister contacted police about two hours after the first shots were fired in last week's rampage in Lewiston to say the suspect in the photograph authorities distributed was her brother, according to the warrant.

A woman visits a makeshift memorial outside Sparetime Bowling Alley, the site of one of this week's mass shootings, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Robert F. Bukaty/AP

The sister told police that Card had "been delusional since a February 2023 bad break-up" and had lost weight, been hospitalized for mental health treatment and had stopped taking prescribed medication.

The sister told police Card believed the businesses where the shootings unfolded -- Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley, and Schemengees Bar & Grille -- were broadcasting messages that he was a pedophile, according to the warrant.

At least 18 people were killed in the Oct. 25. mass shooting. Card was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound two days after a massive manhunt, officials said.

