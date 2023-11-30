Suspected remains of missing Indiana teen Valerie Tindall found buried in neighbor's yard: Sheriff

"This is not the outcome we had all hoped for," said the Rush County sheriff.

The suspected remains of a 17-year-old Indiana girl missing for more than five months have been discovered buried in the yard of her next-door neighbor, who was arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

While a medical examiner has yet to positively identify the remains of Valerie Tindall, Rush County, Indiana, Sheriff Allan Rice said they are likely those of the missing teenager.

"This is not the outcome we had all hoped for, but I want to stress to the public that this case is far from over. Justice will be sought," Rice said at a news conference Wednesday.

Rush said the human remains were uncovered Tuesday during a search of Valerie's next-door neighbor's yard in Arlington, Indiana, about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis. The neighbor, 59-year-old Patrick Scott, had been considered a "person of interest" in the girl's disappearance, Rice said.

Remains have been found on a property in Arlington, Indiana, during the search for missing 17-year-old Valerie Tindall. WRTV

During the news conference, Rice referred to Scott as "the suspect" in the case and said he has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Rice said prior to the discovery of the remains, Scott was charged in connection to the case with falsifying information to police.

"Over the course of time, with all the material, all the evidence that we have gathered in the process since June, led us to the suspect," Rice said.

Valerie was last seen alive on June 7.

The manner in which Valerie died was not disclosed by authorities.

Her mother, Shena Sandefur, said Valerie worked for Scott and that her family had trusted him.

"Her and him had a bond, like they were friends," Sandefur told ABC affiliate station WRTV in Indianapolis. "She [Valerie] worked for him, but she also hung out with his family, like his granddaughter was her friend and we went places with them."

Following the announcement that Scott was arrested in her daughter's death, Sandefur, described her reaction as, "devasting, mind-blowing."

"There's going to be a hole there forever," Sandefur said. "My daughter didn't deserve this, and we just want answers as to why."