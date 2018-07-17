Officials in New York City have released surveillance video of a baseball bat attack in broad daylight, hoping the public can identify the individuals wanted by police.

On June 17, a 32-year-old male was approached on Southern Boulevard in the Bronx and assaulted with baseball bats by two male suspects, the NYPD said in a statement.

The suspects fled the location in a dark colored Range Rover.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital for his injuries and placed in stable condition. An update on his condition has not been released.

In addition to surveillance video, still images of the suspects and their vehicle were also released by police.

One male suspect is described as 27-35 years old, medium build and bald. The second suspect is in his thirties, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, medium build and black medium length hair.

NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).