Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man has been "extracted" from the SUV and is in custody, police said.

Emily ShapiroLuke Barr
October 5, 2021, 3:05 PM
2 min read

Capitol police officers are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Supreme Court, the agency tweeted on Tuesday morning.

A man has been "extracted" from the SUV and is in custody, police said.

"We are still trying to talk to the driver," police tweeted.

"Everyone is safe," police added.

There were no disruptions to operations at the Supreme Court; oral arguments began as planned at 10 a.m. local time.

The Supreme Court building remains closed to the public.

The police department is urging people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.

Top Stories

12 minutes ago
3 hours ago
1 hour ago
Oct 04, 11:28 PM
Oct 05, 5:03 AM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
1 hour ago
Oct 04, 4:14 PM
4 hours ago
Oct 05, 1:27 AM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 04, 4:14 PM
1 hour ago
4 hours ago
Oct 05, 1:27 AM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 04, 4:14 PM
4 hours ago
1 hour ago
Oct 05, 1:27 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events