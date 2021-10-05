Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man has been "extracted" from the SUV and is in custody, police said.

Capitol police officers are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Supreme Court, the agency tweeted on Tuesday morning.

A man has been "extracted" from the SUV and is in custody, police said.

"We are still trying to talk to the driver," police tweeted.

"Everyone is safe," police added.

There were no disruptions to operations at the Supreme Court; oral arguments began as planned at 10 a.m. local time.

The Supreme Court building remains closed to the public.

The police department is urging people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.