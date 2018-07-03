A sweltering Independence Day: Heat wave takes over East Coast, Midwest, West Coast

Jul 3, 2018, 9:33 AM ET
PHOTO: A child cools off in a water fountain at a park during a heat wave in Washington, DC, July 2, 2018.PlayMichael Reynolds/EPA via Shutterstock
WATCH Wildfires rage out West as heat wave swelters on the East coast

As scorching heat envelops the nation, the humidity combined with record-breaking temperatures is creating dangerous conditions from the Midwest to the Northeast.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

Heat advisories, warnings and watches are in effect for 23 states from California to Maine.

PHOTO: Crowded beach on a very hot day, as seen from an aircraft flying over beach areas, July 1, 2018, Jones Beach Island, N.Y.John Roca/Polaris
Crowded beach on a very hot day, as seen from an aircraft flying over beach areas, July 1, 2018, Jones Beach Island, N.Y.

On Monday the mercury never fell below 80 degrees in Burlington, Vermont, establishing the city's new all-time record "high-minimum" temperature for any calendar day.

On Tuesday the heat index -- which is what the temperature feels like -- will climb to 101 degrees in New York City; 102 degrees in Boston; 108 degrees in Washington, D.C.; 100 degrees in Oklahoma City; and 99 degrees in Raleigh.

On the Fourth of July the heat index will reach 99 degrees in Boston; 98 degrees in Washington, D.C.; 105 degrees in Louisville and 102 degrees in Memphis.

PHOTO: Thousands of beach goers literally pack the beach trying to beat the oppressive heat and escape to Coney Island, in Brooklyn, N.Y., July 1, 2018.Richard B. Levine/Newscom
Thousands of beach goers literally pack the beach trying to beat the oppressive heat and escape to Coney Island, in Brooklyn, N.Y., July 1, 2018.

PHOTO: Two men splash into the Squannacook River on a rope swing while cooling off in Groton, Mass., July 2, 2018.Charles Krupa/AP
Two men splash into the Squannacook River on a rope swing while cooling off in Groton, Mass., July 2, 2018.

(MORE: As heat wave envelops US, how to keep yourself and your pets safe)

(MORE: Heat wave enters 4th day with no relief in sight)

(MORE: What is the heat index and why is it important?)

PHOTO:
SLIDESHOW: Celebrating summer in pictures

The West Coast is also bracing for a major heat wave as wildfires burn.

Phoenix is expected to climb to 115 degrees on Thursday. Los Angeles is expected to reach 101 degrees on Friday while Las Vegas is forecast to reach 112 degrees.

Comments