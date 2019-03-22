A former high school student who survived last year's Parkland, Florida, shooting massacre has died from an apparent suicide, according to officials.

Sydney Aiello, 19, died on Sunday at her home in Coconut Creek, Florida, from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Broward County medical examiner's office.

Aiello graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, months after a shooting at the school left 17 students and staff dead.

Her mother, Cara Stein-Aiello, told CBS's Miami station that her daughter struggled with survivor's guilt and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Efforts by ABC News to reach Stein-Aiello were not immediately successful.

(Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images, FILE) Memorials are seen on a fence surrounding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 21, 2018.

Aiello was a friend of 18-year-old Parkland massacre victim Meadow Pollack, said Pollack's brother, Hunter Pollack.

"It was completely devastating to bury another beautiful young person in Parkland today," Pollack tweeted Friday. "Our community is going through tragedy again. Please keep the Aiello Family in your prayers.

"Rest in peace, Sydney. Take care of Meadow for me," he wrote.

It was completely devastating to bury another beautiful young person in Parkland today. Our community is going through tragedy again. Please keep the Aiello Family in your prayers.



Rest in peace, Sydney. Take care of Meadow for me. pic.twitter.com/OMZ7nDkKj1 — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) March 22, 2019

(Gerald Herbert/AP) A photo of Meadow Pollack, one of the seventeen victims who was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits against a cross as part of a public memorial, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 17, 2018.

Aiello was "a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many," according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for Aiello's family. "She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need."

In June 2018, Aiello shared on Facebook a post about Robin Williams, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain -- all of whom took their own lives in recent years. The post said, "sometimes you need to check on those who seem the strongest."

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.