If you're one of the 50 million American taxpayers who have yet to file their tax returns, you still have a few options.

Unless you live in Maine or Massachusetts, Monday is the deadline to file an individual tax return and pay any owed taxes. For residents of those states celebrating Patriot's Day on April 15, the deadline is extended to April 17 because the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is closed in Washington, D.C., for Emancipation Day on April 16.

IRS is offering some tips for procrastinators.

"Information about free e-file options, such as IRS FreeFile, how to request an automatic six-month filing extension or fast, secure ways to pay any tax due using IRS Direct Pay are available online at IRS.gov," the agency said on Friday in a press release.

(Keith Srakocic/AP) This Feb. 13, 2019, photo shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns in Zelienople, Pa.

By April 5, the IRS had received about two-thirds of the expected 2018 returns, or more than 103 million, the agency said. It has issued almost 78 million tax refunds totaling $220.8 billion, with the average refund at $2,833.

There's also some free tax help options. If your income is $66,000 or less, you can use one of the free tax preparation software programs through Free File on IRS.gov.

You can always file for an extension to Oct. 15 to file your return. However, the IRS does not grant extensions to pay any tax that may be due.

"Applying for an extension of time to file is easy — and free. Individual tax filers can e-file their extension form for free using Free File. They can also get an extension by paying an estimate of their income tax due and indicate that the payment is for an extension using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or a credit or debit card," the agency said.