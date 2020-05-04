How one teacher is using hip-hop to keep students engaged during virtual learning Michael Doggett encourages students to respond questions with original verses.

As millions of educators navigate the new normal of virtual learning and trying to keep students engaged amid the coronavirus pandemic, one teacher has tapped into a creative flow with his students through hip-hop.

Michael Doggett, a sixth-grade teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg, Maryland, has been encouraging his students to respond to questions and prompts with original rap verses.

"I was blown away by the things that I got," he told ABC News' "Pandemic: What You Need to Know." "My students feel really engaged. My students feel really connected."

Doggett, 38, said he started out as an English and reading teacher but that he leaned into one of the school's values — creativity — through hip-hop.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Michael Doggett, a sixth grade teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg, Maryland, joined ABC News' "Pandemic: What You Need to Know." ABC News

"We have this program called empower hour, where the hip-hop program started. I've been creating songs and making music videos with students for a number of years now," Doggett said. "We had a couple of projects that stopped when the closure happened. And it's really hard to continue them, so I had to sort of figure out another way to channel that creativity that I have and also be able to highlight what the students are doing."

"There's a special thing that happens when you bond together through music," Doggett continued.

He said that with the kids learning from home, he wanted to find a way to continue working with them on music. By encouraging his kids to rap in their responses, he said the practice has given them a chance to think outside of the box in a way that they probably couldn't inside the classroom.

Michael Doggett, a sixth grade teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg, Maryland, creates hip-hop videos for his students. Michael Doggett

"Teachers create magic because they've been building these relationships with their students since the beginning of the year. I'm telling you, it's saving me during this time, too, because I need this to get through [the pandemic] as much as they do," he said. "To be able to have that connection, to be able to have that back and forth with students, has been great for me as it has been for them."

What to know about Coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: Coronavirus map