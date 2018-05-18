Teacher's aide among 10 dead in Texas high school shooting

A teacher's aide has been identified as one of the 10 deceased victims of the Texas high school shooting.

Interested in Santa Fe School Shooting? Add Santa Fe School Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Santa Fe School Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Cynthia Tisdale, an art room teacher's aide at Santa Fe High School, was killed Friday when gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly opened fire inside multiple classrooms.

Tisdale's brother-in-law, John Tisdale, confirmed her death on Facebook. She was a member of the Anchor Bible Baptist Church in Pharr, Texas, and is survived by her husband, the Rev. William Recie Tisdale, and four children, according to the post.

"Your prayers are appreciated and requested for all of the family," John Tisdale wrote.

Tisdale's niece had gone to the family reunification center earlier in the day in hopes of trying to locate her, the worried family member told ABC News at the time.

Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, was also among the victims, the Pakistan embassy confirmed on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends," a statement from Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry read.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has expressed heartfelt condolences for the victims of the tragic incident at the Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning 1/3 — Pakistan Embassy, DC (@PakEmbassyDC) May 18, 2018

Among the victims was Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends”. Ambassador Chaudhry 2/3 — Pakistan Embassy, DC (@PakEmbassyDC) May 18, 2018

Our Consul General in Houston is in touch with the authorities concerned to ascertain facts 3/3 — Pakistan Embassy, DC (@PakEmbassyDC) May 18, 2018

Student Chris Stone was also killed in the attack, according to ABC Houston station KTRK.

Susan Walsh/AP

Ten people suffered injuries from the gunfire, including school district police officer John Barnes, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The retired Houston police officer was shot in the arm and suffered major bleeding, according to hospital officers.

ABC News' Rex Sakamoto and Louise Simpson contributed to this report.