Ted Cruz's daughter OK, family asks for privacy after police called to senator's home

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's office said late Tuesday that his daughter is OK and asked for privacy for the family after Houston police and fire personnel were called to his home.

"This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay," Cruz's representatives said in a statement to ABC affiliate KTRK and other outlets.

"There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time," Cruz's office said.

Republican Senator from Texas Ted Cruz speaks during the 2022 Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership meeting, in Las Vegas, Nov. 19, 2022. Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE via Shutterstock

According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said they received reports just before 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on their arms in the neighborhood River Oaks, where the Republican lawmaker resides with his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters.

Authorities said the unidentified teen was taken to the hospital but could not say whether the 911 call involved a member of Cruz's family.

When KTRK arrived to the scene, police officers were outside Cruz's home.