Teen arrested in murder of transgender woman, 2nd suspect remains at large

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a transgender woman as Houston police continue to search for a second suspect.

Marisela Castro, 39, was found lying in the road outside a home shortly before 2 a.m. on July 29, 2022, according to Houston police.

Castro and another person had just gotten out of her car when she was shot, police said.

The two suspects fled in Castro's car before ditching the vehicle nearby, police said.

Houston police announced on Thursday that a 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is now in custody on a capital murder charge. But police believe the 17-year-old was not the one who shot Castro and authorities say they're still searching for the unidentified second suspect.

Police would not comment on a possible motive.

Houston police asked anyone with information to call its homicide division at 713-308-3600 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.