Teen charged with murder after allegedly killing Texas woman visiting son's grave

Christian Weston, 17, was also charged with the unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

Police in Texas have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, officials said in a press release.

The Killeen Police Department identified Christian Lamar Weston in connection with N' Gaojia's March 22 death. He's currently being held with no bond, police said Saturday.

In addition to murder, Weston was charged with the unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and that bond was set at $5,000. The charges are not related to one another, police said.

The 52-year-old mother was shot and killed while visiting her son's grave on what would have been his 22nd birthday, according to ABC News Central Texas affiliate KXXV.

Police said when they responded to the scene at Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in March, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The second victim was treated and released at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, Killeen police said.

Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. Killeen Police Department

Police said that N'Gaojia died from her injuries nearly two hours after she was shot.

Under Texas law, a 17-year-old can be charged as an adult, police confirmed. Weston is waiting to be sent to the Bell County Jail, police said.

Killeen, Texas, is near the Fort Hood military base and about 70 miles north of Austin.