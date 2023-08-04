Teen in custody in fatal stabbing of NYC dancer O'Shae Sibley: Sources

Sibley, a Black gay man, was at a gas station with friends when he was stabbed.

A teenager is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of New York City dancer O'Shae Sibley, police sources told ABC News.

Police previously said that a 17-year-old male was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Sibley, a 28-year-old Black gay man, who was stabbed in his torso on July 29 around 11 p.m. at a gas station in Brooklyn.

In a video posted to Facebook, Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said he and Sibley were among a group of friends that were voguing and dancing at the gas station while pumping gas when they were confronted by another group.

O'Shae Sibley in an undated portrait. Courtesy Kemar Jewel

According to Pena, the group hurled homophobic slurs at Sibley’s group. The confrontation then turned violent and Sibley was stabbed, Pena said.

Sibley was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police say they are trying to move quickly to establish what happened and whether this was a bias crime.

"O’Shae Sibley's life and beautiful spirit were cut short by homophobia," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in an Aug. 1 tweet. "Bigotry can never take root in our city. Being a New Yorker means knowing and loving people of all backgrounds. We'll bring justice for O'Shae's family and loved ones. His dancing joy will live on."

The killing comes at a time of growing anti-LGBTQ+ extremism across the U.S.

Sibley was a beloved figure in the New York and Philadelphia dance communities. He was described by his friends as "a beautiful and sweet spirit," with "spectacular" talents in singing and dancing.

"How is it even possible for someone's life to be taken at such a young age -- so talented, so kind," said Ja'Michael De'Shawn, a fellow dancer who worked with Sibley.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.