A teenage girl was taken into custody in connection with the death a missing 7-year-old Denver boy, Jordan Vong, police said.

Authorities initially got a call about the boy's disappearance Monday evening, but a preliminary search of the home yielded nothing, Chief Joe Montoya said Wednesday.

A secondary search was conducted and eventually officers looked beyond the home but could not find anything, according to Montoya.

Officers performed a more thorough search of the home Tuesday night and found Vong's body at that point, "intentionally concealed," according to Montoya.

This morning, a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody for investigation of first-degree murder, Montoya said.

Police wouldn't disclose the girl's relationship with the victim or her name because she is a juvenile.

The coroner will determine the cause of death and district attorney will determine charges, according to police.

