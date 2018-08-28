A teenage girl is in a "romantic relationship" with a Northern California high school wrestling coach, and both are now missing, according to authorities.

The unnamed 16-year-old, who was reported missing on Aug. 22, is believed to be with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya, a wrestling coach at Franklin High School in Stockton, Calif., the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The two were "in a romantic relationship," the sheriff's office said.

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office

The school district did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The teen and coach are believed to be traveling in a 1994 green Toyota extra cab truck with license plate 8G91493, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities released this photo of a similar truck:

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400, or the Investigations Unit at (209) 468-4425.