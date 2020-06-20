Teen shot to death at Juneteenth celebration in Colorado Police are trying to identify the suspect

A 17-year-old male was shot to death Friday night at a Juneteenth celebration in Aurora, Colorado.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time Friday at Rocky Bridge Park, police said they responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the large gathering. When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Aurora Police Department said.

The victim's name will be released publicly once he's been positively identified by the coroner and next-of-kin have been notified.

Police said they believe this was an "isolated incident between the victim and the suspect(s)." They said there is no immediate threat to the general public. Police are still trying to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information or video about this homicide can send tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.