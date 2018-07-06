Teen shot in head with pellet gun makes stunning recovery

Lauri Quimby was told her son wouldn't survive.

Charlie, 19, was shot in the right temple with a pellet gun by a friend, said police in Skowhegan, a town of about 8,000 about an hour from Bangor, Maine.

Doctors deemed a surgery to remove a metal fragment from Charlie's skull too dangerous.

"When I asked if if he'd make it," she said, "they both shook their heads no."

A local priest read Charlie his last rites.

But then his condition suddenly improved.

"It was just a massive change all of a sudden," Lauri said. "He started getting better."

Most incidents involving pellet or BB guns aren't fatal, but a 15-year-old in California died last year after he was shot in the chest while playing with a BB gun with a friend.

On Monday, about a day after he was shot, Charlie was back to breathing on his own. And his mom could breathe a big sigh of relief.

"It was like a relief he's breathing on his own -- it's awesome," she said. "He's a fighter. He's a strong kid."