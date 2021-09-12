Teenager shot dead at Pennsylvania Halloween hayride event, suspect on run: Police

"I think it's a terrible shame. Anybody could have been hurt."

Bill Hutchinson
September 12, 2021, 3:03 PM
4 min read

A teenager was killed and another was critically injured when gunfire erupted at a popular Halloween hayride attraction in a Pittsburgh suburb, and police said the suspected gunman remained on the run Sunday.

The shooting unfolded around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Haunted Hills Hayride, about 13 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, according to the Allegheny County State Police.

Police said gunfire broke out near the ticket booth about 15 minutes before the annual charity event was set to open for the first night in a run scheduled to go through Halloween.

Several hundred people, including parents and children, were waiting to get into the event when multiple shots were fired, sparking a chaotic scene of people scrambling to get out of harm's way, according to police.

Law enforcement sources told ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument near the ticket booth.

Lt. Venerando Costa of the Allegheny County Police Department said at a news conference that two 15-year-old boys were shot and taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition. Their names were not released.

Costa said witnesses described the suspected gunman as Black, 15 to 17 years old, 5 foot 9, with short hair and wearing dark blue cargo shorts and carrying a black backpack.

It was unclear if the suspect fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

"What goes through my mind when a 15-year-old gets shot at a hayride? I think it's a terrible shame," Costa said. "Anybody could have been hurt."

The Haunted Hills Hayride, which also features a haunted trail lined with actors dressed in Halloween costumes, is an annual charity event to benefit the Autism Society of Pittsburgh.

Top Stories

On Location: September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 4:26 PM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Murthy calls Biden's new vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to tackle pandemic

1 hour ago

Top Stories

1-on-1 with Sen. Joe Manchin

2 hours ago

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Top Stories

1-on-1 with Sen. Joe Manchin

2 hours ago

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Top Stories

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

1-on-1 with Sen. Joe Manchin

2 hours ago

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events