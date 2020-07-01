2 teenagers charged with murder in alleyway beating death of 63-year-old homeless man The victim suffered from severe head trauma with multiple injuries to his head.

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of a 63-year-old homeless man.

Police discovered 63-year-old Bobby J. Hill Jr. unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from severe head trauma with multiple injuries to his head in Camden, New Jersey, shortly after receiving a call at around midnight on June 25, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.

Hill was subsequently transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead.

Less than a week later, however, authorities have announced that a 15-year-old male and 17-year-old female have been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of the homeless man.

“Through the investigation, surveillance footage was discovered showing the teenagers entering the alleyway with Hill shortly before the crime happened. Several minutes later, they were filmed leaving the area without Hill,” said Mayer and Wysocki in a statement.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor and the Camden County Police Chief, detectives were also able to retrieve video footage from one of the suspect’s cell phones of Hill’s body in the alleyway in the aftermath of the assault.

Due to the ages of the two suspects involved in the case, their identities have not been made public.

The investigation is ongoing and no court dates have been announced.