Temporary shelter-in-place issued after fishing vessel carrying freon catches fire in Tacoma, Washington

The Tacoma Fire Department has issued a temporary shelter in place for residents in Tacoma, Washington, as authorities continue to respond to a fishing vessel that has been on fire since Saturday and is carrying diesel and freon.

Since the Kodiak Enterprise caught fire Saturday morning while moored in the Hylebos Waterway of Tacoma, the fire has since progressed, and is now about 100 feet from the boat's freon tanks, the Coast Guard said in their latest release Sunday.

Smoke rises from a fire on the Kodiak Enterprise in Tacoma, Washington, in a photo released by the Washington Department of Ecology on April 8, 2023. Washington Department of Ecology

Freon can be toxic if inhaled "in large quantities or in a confined space," the Coast Guard said, but the release of freon in the atmosphere does not pose any risks to the general health and safety of the public at this time.

The temporary shelter in place is in effect for residents living in northeast Tacoma, Browns Point and Dash Point neighborhoods. The city asked those living in these areas to remain indoors and limit exposure to smoke.

"Residents concerned about smoky conditions can provide additional protections by keeping doors closed and shutting outside air vents," Jim Ferrell, mayor of neighboring city, Federal Way, told residents living in the Twin Lakes and Green Gables neighborhoods on Twitter. "Residents may also want to avoid any strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

The Tacoma Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, EPA and the Washington Department and Ecology are responding at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.