Texas authorities are searching for a professional fighter suspected of murder after he escaped a jail transport van on Sunday.

MMA fighter Cedric Joseph Marks fled from a private prisoner transport in Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear where Marks was being transferred to and from when he escaped.

Marks has three pending murder charges against him, authorities said, adding that he is considered to be "extremely dangerous." The circumstances surrounding the murder charges against Marks were not immediately clear.

@MCTXSheriff and @ConroePolice are searching for an escaped prisoner in the area of 800 block of N. Loop 336 West. Mark escaped from a private prisoner transport.Marks has 3 pending murder charges and is a professional MMA fighter. Mark is considered extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/YJsFXlg6ZM — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) February 3, 2019

Marks, who fights under the nickname "Spiderman," according to mixed martial arts website Sherdog, is 44 years old, stands 5-foot-11-inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds.

Marks may not be wearing a shirt, the sheriff's office said, adding that deputies found his shirt after he fled.

Additional details were not immediately available.