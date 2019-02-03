Texas authorities searching for MMA fighter Cedric 'Spiderman' Marks after jail van escape

Feb 3, 2019, 11:42 AM ET
PHOTO: Texas authorities are searching for MMA fighter Cedric "Spiderman" Marks, 44, who escaped a transport van on Feb. 3. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Texas authorities are searching for MMA fighter Cedric "Spiderman" Marks, 44, who escaped a transport van on Feb. 3.

Texas authorities are searching for a professional fighter suspected of murder after he escaped a jail transport van on Sunday.

MMA fighter Cedric Joseph Marks fled from a private prisoner transport in Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear where Marks was being transferred to and from when he escaped.

(MORE: Man wrongfully convicted for doppelganger's crime awarded $1.1 million)

Marks has three pending murder charges against him, authorities said, adding that he is considered to be "extremely dangerous." The circumstances surrounding the murder charges against Marks were not immediately clear.

Marks, who fights under the nickname "Spiderman," according to mixed martial arts website Sherdog, is 44 years old, stands 5-foot-11-inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds.

(MORE: Massive manhunt for convicted murderer who bailed out of jail by posing as cellmate)

Marks may not be wearing a shirt, the sheriff's office said, adding that deputies found his shirt after he fled.

(MORE: Dangerous inmate who escaped prison in North Carolina may now be hiding in Maryland: Police)

Additional details were not immediately available.

Comments