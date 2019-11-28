Adrianna Edwards walked 14 miles everyday to get to and from the Denny's diner where she waits tables in Galveston, Texas. She was saving up money to buy a car.

"I have bills to pay," Edwards told Houston ABC station KTRK. "You've got to do what you've got to do."

That all changed on Tuesday when she was serving breakfast to two strangers.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTRK they learned about Edward's five-hour commute to work. After breakfast, they went to a car dealership and purchased a 2011 Nissan Sentra. Hours later, they went back to the Denny's to surprise Edwards with the car.

"I gave her a note that said, I know it's Thanksgiving, but I said Merry Christmas and that, hopefully, someday she'll just pay it forward," the woman who bought the car told KTRK.

‘I FEEL LIKE I’M DREAMING.’ This Galveston woman walked 14 miles to and from work. That all changed after two customers changed her life. After serving the couple, they returned with a car. Watch the perfect pre-Thanksgiving story only on @abc13houston at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/EnUlXxrsKb — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) November 27, 2019

Now, Edward's commute is just a half-hour.

"I still feel like I'm dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there's still a car there," she told KTRK. "When I see somebody in need, I'll probably be more likely to help them out, to do everything that I can to help them out."