A suspect is in custody, according to Texas DPS.

Multiple injuries after man intentionally crashes semi-truck into Texas DPS office: Officials

Multiple people suffered "serious" injuries after a man allegedly intentionally crashed a semi-truck into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham on Friday, officials said.

The suspect had been denied a commercial driver's license on Thursday and "returned today with intent to harm," Washington County Judge Mark Keough said in a statement on social media.

A semi-truck crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas on April 12, 2024. KTRK

A semi-truck crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas on April 12, 2024. George Tuck/Facebook

Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the Texas DPS office.

The Texas Rangers are investigating and there is no further threat to the community, Texas DPS said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.