Students at a Texas high school where 10 died in a shooting this spring are starting their new school year with beefed-up security including metal detectors.

The new security measures come three months after a 17-year-old student allegedly burst into art rooms with a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver on May 18, killing 10 students and staff. The alleged shooter was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Students throughout the district will begin the new year on Monday with metal detectors installed in all schools, said Superintendent of Schools Leigh Wall.

High school and junior high school students will enter through metal detectors throughout the school day, while elementary schools will use metal detectors for adults coming into the building, Wall said in a "welcome back" video posted to the district website.

The high school underwent renovations this summer to create an additional vestibule at entrances for security plus four more offices for trauma counselors, Wall said.

All schools in the district will also now have automatic electronic door locks, with all doors now locking from both the inside and outside.

Other security measures include the addition of five more police officers and 10 more security assistants, Wall said.

The superintendent also said that the district will use tip lines and social media monitoring to increase security. "We hope to encourage open lines of communications where students and parents can report any items of concern that need investigating," she said.