Police arrested a Texas man who allegedly murdered three young children and shot a woman in the head Thursday.

Junaid Mehmood, 27, allegedly killed an infant and two children -- believed to be 2 years old and 5 years old -- at a Texas City apartment complex and left a woman there to die, according to police.

Police discovered the victims at the Pointe Ann Apartments in Texas City, Texas, about 40 miles southeast of Houston, while responding to a welfare concern at around 6:15 p.m., the Texas City Police Department said in a statement.

The children were pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to the statement. The department didn't disclose the woman's identity, or her relationship to the children, but said she was in stable condition.

The children's causes of death has not been released.

Mehmood was apprehended in Houston after a brief manhunt late Thursday night.

Police records indicate that he'd been arrested multiple times, charged with fraud, robbery, assault and drug possession. He was charged with fraud in Galveston County in February 2010 and received five years probation. In 2014, he was charged with family assault and spent 20 days in confinement. After a robbery conviction in 2015 he was sentenced to three years in jail.

It's unclear if Mehmood has obtained an attorney.

