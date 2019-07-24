Texas police are searching for a 19-year-old man accused of killing a 62-year-old woman while she was riding in an SUV with her husband and just minutes away from their home.

Tekoney Blackledge was charged with the murder of Saron James, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Blackledge is not yet in custody and Gonzalez asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office, he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Tekoney Blackledge has been charged, but he’s not yet in custody. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to please call @HCSOTexas at 713-274-9100. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/WRCnoHAyUL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 23, 2019

James was killed last Tuesday while she and her husband, Cleveland James, were driving him from a doctor’s appointment near Houston, police said.

Shots erupted about 6:20 p.m. after James and her husband passed a white Audi SUV, which multiples witnesses allegedly saw speeding away from the area, officials said.

Harris County Sheriffs Office

Cleveland James did not immediately realize his wife had been shot.

“I didn't even duck. I just turned away because there was smoke. I thought it was firecrackers and all this smoke started coming out and the force of the explosion. I turned to my wife and said, 'Saron, did you see that?' And she just was slumped over and that was the biggest shock to me,” he said in an interview with ABC affiliate station KTRK in Houston.

The James Family via Harris County Sheriffs Office

The two were believed to have been caught in the middle of gunfire unrelated to them.

"You don't know what you have taken from us," he told KTRK. "You have taken an angel. That woman was an angel. You will answer to God. What you did, you will pay for it."

Anyone with information on Blackledge is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.