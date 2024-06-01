Texas to Nebraska facing severe weather, Houston under severe thunderstorm watch
Damaging winds, large hail and scattered tornadoes are possible.
Severe weather is impacting millions from the Plains to the South on Saturday.
The threat for damaging winds, large hail and scattered tornadoes stretches from Nebraska to Texas.
Southeast Texas is especially vulnerable. The Houston area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. local time.
On Sunday, the risk for storms moves north, with the Dakotas, Nebraska, western Minnesota and Iowa in the bull's-eye for damaging winds and large hail.
The severe weather risk is forecast to calm down across the country after the weekend.
But next week, the heat is expected to soar in the West. Triple-digit temperatures will hit cities including Sacramento, Phoenix and Las Vegas by the middle of the week.