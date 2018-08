A former Texas police officer was found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting of an unarmed African-American teenager.

A Dallas County jury convicted Roy Oliver, who is white and a former officer for the Balch Springs, Texas, Police Department, of murdering Jordan Edwards when he fired into a car full of teens and struck the 15-year-old in the head as the vehicle was driving away from him.

Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool

