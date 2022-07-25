28-year-old Texas police officer shot in the face

"She's a strong officer, she will make it through this."

A young Houston-area police officer was shot in the face by a suspect armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines, authorities said.

Crystal Sepulveda, 28, was injured early Saturday and remains hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said Monday.

She suffered one gunshot to the cheek and jaw, a second to her foot and a third shot to the calf, Missouri City police said.

"She's a strong officer, she will make it through this," Missouri City Assistant Police Chief Lance Bothell said at a news conference.

Sepulveda has been with the Missouri City Police Department for three years, Bothell said.

The shooting took place early Saturday when Missouri City officers spotted a car that was suspected of being linked to an aggravated robbery on Friday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters. Officers pursued the car, Finner said, and the suspect stopped in front of a house. The suspect then headed to the side or back of the house where he shot Sepulveda, Finner said.

The suspect fled on foot, and when he was found in a backyard, he opened fire on officers, Finner said. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital, he said.

"We never celebrate the loss of life, but what could you do when a suspect is so violent?" Finner told reporters. "I ask for prayers for everybody involved, but certainly our men and women on the front line."