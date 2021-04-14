Texas police officer shot multiple times at traffic stop, suspects at large

The officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital. His condition is unknown.

A Texas police officer is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop overnight, authorities said.

At about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, when the Burleson police officer approached a car on the passenger-side, he was shot by one of the three people inside, Burleson police said.

The officer's condition is unknown, police said.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled, police said. Officers are canvassing the area for the suspects.

Burleson is about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.