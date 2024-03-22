The incident occurred on State Highway 21 West, authorities said.

At least 2 dead in crash involving school bus on Texas highway: Authorities

At least two people are dead in a "major" crash involving a school bus that occurred on a Texas highway Friday, according to a law enforcement official.

A passenger vehicle and a concrete truck were also involved in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred on State Highway 21 West at Caldwell Road, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office.

First responders on the scene of a bus crash in Bastrop County, Texas, March 22, 2024. KVUE

The "major traffic event" involved an out-of-county school bus, the sheriff's office said.

More than 40 people are "involved" in the crash, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Four patients were being transported via helicopter from the scene, it said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.