Texas school shooting suspect seeks 'reasonable bail'

May 24, 2018, 8:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Senior Amy Roden, who knew one of the victims, and her grandmother Gail, embrace at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims outside Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 20, 2018.Michael Stravato/The New York Times
Senior Amy Roden, who knew one of the victims, and her grandmother Gail, embrace at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims outside Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, May 20, 2018. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 13 others at the high school on Friday.

The suspect being held in a Galveston County, Texas, jail following last week's deadly shooting at Sante Fe High School is making a push to get out on bond.

Attorneys for 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis filed a motion Wednesday requesting that a "reasonable bond" be set. The suspect's attorneys argue that Pagourtzis has a constitutional right to a reasonable bail, and they furthermore state that his family has the means to post that bail.

Pagourtzis' attorneys did not specify what they consider a "reasonable bond" to be.

(MORE: New details reveal how police ended deadly firefight with Texas school shooter)

(MORE: 'The young people will win': Calling for change, Santa Fe students speak out on social media)

(MORE: Mom's disturbing post on moments daughter hid from gunman who opened fire amid taunts)

PHOTO: Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is the suspect in a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, May 18, 2018.Galveston County Sheriff
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is the suspect in a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, May 18, 2018.

Pagourtzis has been held at the Galveston County Jail without bond since he was arrested following the May 18 shooting that killed 10, including eight students. Thirteen others were injured.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Pagourtzis is facing multiple counts of capital murder as well as aggravated assault on a public servant. He has not yet entered a plea.

Comments