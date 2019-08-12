Texas teenager dies after he's mauled by 3 dogs

A 16-year-old has died from injuries sustained when he was attacked by three dogs in the early hours of Saturday morning in Irving, Texas.

Police were responding to a call regarding a "suspicious circumstance" around 4:45 a.m. when officers discovered the teenage boy being mauled in the backyard of a residence.

In an attempt to save the boy, the officers then jumped the fence and attempted to get in between the boy and the dogs, according to a police statement.

The three dogs then turned their sights on the officers. One officer was bitten before they started firing their weapons at the animals.

One of the dogs was shot and later had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, and the other two were captured and taken to the Irving Animal Shelter, police said.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Irving Police Department said in a statement that the dogs were secure in their own backyard and the boy who was mauled did not live there.

The officer who was bitten was treated and released.