Texas winter storm shutters Dallas-Fort Worth airport, knocks out power

Residents are urged to stay home as ice and snow accumulate on roads.

A dangerous winter storm is dropping snow, sleet and ice in Texas, knocking out power to over 60,000 customers and closing an airport.

Operations at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport are suspended until at least 12 p.m. ET Thursday.

Texas officials are urging residents to stay home as ice and snow accumulate on roads.

On Friday the wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- is expected to plunge to the single digits in Dallas and below zero in the Texas Panhandle.

This storm comes one year after Texas' power grid disaster, when back-to-back winter storms left more than 4 million people without heat and safe water. It took days for power to be restored, and more than 100 people died because of subsequent blackouts. Months later, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill to reform the state's power grid.

As this week's storm approached, Abbott said Tuesday, "We're utilizing every applicable state agency to make sure that Texas will robustly respond."

The state's Public Utilities Commission this week worked to inspect all power generators and Abbott said most passed inspections. He said Texas' Division of Emergency Management is working to ensure that water and food are stationed where they're needed and that warehouses are stocked with blankets, cots and other supplies at warming centers.