The serene and picturesque Thai paradise made famous by the 2000 film “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio will be closed to tourists this summer in an effort to avert environmental damage.

Thailand’s Maya Bay located on Koh Phi Phi island is scheduled to close its shores to tourists for four months, from June to September, The Associated Press reported.

Sakchai Lalit/AP

Since the film’s release, the secluded island has been inundated with tourists, who arrive in droves for an opportunity to bask in the beauty of the island’s emerald waters and shimmering white sands.

Over the years, heavy tourist traffic on the beach has caused significant environmental damage, threatening the livelihood and sustainability of the beach’s ecosystem. With nearly 4,000 tourists visiting the island every day, the bay’s coral reefs have taken the hardest hit, becoming suffocated by sand sediment.

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

According to the AP, the Thai government will impose a 2,000 person per day limit when the bay reopens. Boats will no longer be able to anchor in the water and will be required to dock on the opposite side of the island.

The revitalization of Maya Bay has become part of Thailand’s initiative to protect its islands from damage caused by unregulated tourism. The hope is to encourage a resurgence in the bay’s sea life and restore the paradise to its former glory.