Thanksgiving week storm threatens cross-country holiday travel: Latest forecast

The storm, now on the West Coast, will reach the Northeast by Tuesday.

A major storm is moving across the country as millions of Americans hit the road and head to the airport for Thanksgiving.

Here's what you need to know:

On Friday, the storm is bringing rain and gusty winds to the West Coast, including the San Francisco area.

The rain will move into Southern California Friday night into Saturday. Thunderstorms and winds near 50 mph are possible.

By Sunday, the system will reach the Plains. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Oklahoma and Texas, including Oklahoma City and Dallas.

By Monday, the storm will hit the Gulf Coast with severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hail possible from Louisiana to Alabama.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, as Thanksgiving travel hits its height, the storm will be spreading heavy rain along the Interstate 95 corridor from the Carolinas to Maine.

Parts of northern New England may see some snow.

This cross-country storm comes as the Transportation Security Administration said it expects its busiest holiday season ever.

The busiest and most expensive days to fly before Thanksgiving will be Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to AAA.

Travelers make their way through a TSA security checkpoint at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Oct. 20, 2023, in Kenner, La. Aaron M. Sprecher/AP

The busiest day on the roads is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers should leave home in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest traffic, INRIX said.