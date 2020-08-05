Thousands of cockfighting roosters rescued from California ranch Several hundred livestock animals were also saved in the recovery.

Up to 3,000 cock fighting roosters, along with several hundred livestock animals, have been recovered from a California ranch following an investigation into animal cruelty.

The recovery began at approximately 7 a.m. on August 3 when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who were assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a multi acre ranch in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the operation was part of an investigation related to animal cruelty and possession of game fowl for the purpose of fighting and was conducted in conjunction with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.

“Several hundred livestock animals are held on the property in various states of health,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Approximately two to three thousand cock fighting roosters are also being held on the property.

Several occupiers of the property were detained during the operation although the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose their identity or how many suspects were involved.

Authorities said that investigators are on the scene to determine the animals’ ownership and if any crimes were involved and that all of the animals will be inspected and documented by Animal Care and Control officers.