Thousands expected to attend funeral for El Paso shooting victim whose husband welcomed strangers with no family nearby

Aug 16, 2019, 1:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Antonio Basco, whos wife Margie Reckard was one of 22 persons killed by a gunman at a local Walmart, lays flowers in her honor at a makeshift memorial near the scene on August 16, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.PlaySandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Antonio Basco will say goodbye Friday to his wife, who was killed in the El Paso shooting, but he will not be alone.

Nearly two weeks after Margie Reckard, Basco's wife of 22 years, was killed in the massacre, thousands will join the grief-stricken widower at her funeral to say goodbye.

He welcomed strangers to attend the service because he had no family nearby.

Reckard was an employee of the Walmart, where she and 21 others were killed and more than two dozen were injured when a gunman opened fire on Aug. 3.

The response to Basco's invitation was so overwhelming that the funeral staff relocated the service to a bigger venue in El Paso, Texas.

PHOTO: In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. John Locher/AP Photo
In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas.

“The outpouring and amazing response from all over, not just our city, but the country is gonna be more than the capacity of the venue that we have,” Harrison Johnson, director of the Perches Funeral Homes, told ABC News on Friday.

“I’m sure it’s gonna be thousands,” he added.

The service was originally scheduled to be held in a chapel that seats 250 people, but Perches had "more than 250 calls" from well-wishers all over the country so they were moved to La Paz Faith Memorial and Spiritual Center, a facility owned by Perches.

La Paz seats 500 people.

PHOTO: Antonio Basco, whos wife Margie Reckard was one of 22 persons killed by a gunman at a local Walmart, lays flowers in her honor at a makeshift memorial near the scene on August 16, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
Antonio Basco, who's wife Margie Reckard was one of 22 persons killed by a gunman at a local Walmart, lays flowers in her honor at a makeshift memorial near the scene on August 16, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.
“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years and I’ve never seen this ... for, I guess so to speak, a non-high profile person,” Johnson said. “I’ve never experienced such an outpouring of love and support and caring for what you would say is pretty much just an ordinary citizen, you know a loving person.”

Since Perches posted on Facebook that Basco “welcomes anyone to attend his wife’s service” because he had no nearby family, people from as far away as California have expressed interest in attending Reckard’s funeral, Johnson said.

He said Basco has been “overwhelmed” by the response. After speaking with Basco Friday morning, Johnson said he seemed to be “doing well.”

Basco could not immediately be reached.

Reckard’s two sons and her daughter arrived in El Paso Thursday to attend their mother’s funeral, Johnson added.

The FBI El Paso Division and its Victim Service Specialists will be in attendance at Reckard’s funeral Friday.

“As part of this community, we won’t let anyone so severely hurt by this tragedy go through this alone,” the department tweeted Thursday. “Mr. Basco, we stand with you.”

Services for Reckard will begin at 6 p.m. local time. She will be buried Saturday morning.