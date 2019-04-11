In life, Nipsey Hussle last took center court at the Staples Center on March 9 to perform during the halftime of a Clippers' NBA basketball game. In death, the Grammy-nominated artist is set to fill the marquee Los Angeles venue on his own when a public memorial for him gets underway Thursday morning.

All free tickets to what's being billed as a "celebration of life" for the slain rapper were distributed to fans within 45 minutes of being made available online on Tuesday, according to a Staples Center spokeswoman.

The service at the 21,000-seat downtown L.A. arena is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time and is expected to draw from a who's-who list of celebrities and politicians.

(Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters) A mural is pictured as people mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of his The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, April 7, 2019.

The memorial service will be followed by a 25-mile funeral procession to Hussle's final resting place, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The cortège is expected to travel through Los Angeles' Crenshaw District, where Hussle grew up and was shot to death in front of his clothing store, The Marathon.

Thousands of fans are expected to line the procession route, which will go past the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue. Earlier this week, Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection would be renamed "Ermias Nipsey Hussle Asghedom Square," a move that was prompted by a petition signed by more than 500,000 people.

"Nipsey's genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community," Harris-Dawson, who represents the South Los Angeles neighborhood, said in a statement.

Hussle, a father of two young children, had invested heavily in the Crenshaw District, opening several businesses and employing people from the community.

"As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations," Harris-Dawson said in his statement. "Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart."

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP, FILE) Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., March 29, 2018.

Hussle, who had spoken publicly about his involvement as a youth with the Rollin 60s gang, one of the biggest Crips gangs in Los Angeles, had scheduled a meeting with Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore to discuss how he could assist the LAPD with its programs to help underserved children and to keep kids out of gangs, Steve Soboroff, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, told ABC News.

On March 31, two days before he was scheduled to meet with Chief Moore, Hussle was gunned down outside The Marathon allegedly by a man he had a personal dispute with, police said. Two men standing near Hussle also were shot but survived.

The alleged gunman, Eric Holder, 29, arrested after a two-day manhunt, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Holder's attorney, Christopher Darden, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at his arraignment last week. Holder is being held on $5 million bail and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

(Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters) People mourn the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle outside of The Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, April 7, 2019.

Police used surveillance video and social media posts by witnesses to help identify Holder as the alleged gunman who shot Hussle, officials said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti lamented the killing of Hussle, calling him "an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels."

Garcetti said his office had previously worked with Hussle on an initiative to get more African Americans involved in the tech industry and support businesses of people who have previously been on the wrong side of the justice system.

"He was somebody who was a gifted and brilliant artist, an entrepreneur who found global success, who was working closely with this city to help save lives and transform lives even as he was doing that for himself," said Garcetti, adding that Hussle's "impact to our city was deep."