Thunderstorms arrive as South continues to deal with hot temperatures

Jul 7, 2019, 6:46 AM ET
PHOTO: An EF-0 tornado, with wind speeds of up to 70 mph, touched down in Mount Laurel, N.J., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. PlayTwitter/@tpelf
WATCH Southern California shaken by another earthquake overnight

The cold front responsible for the strong storms in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Saturday continues to move southeast.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of the South as a complex front extends across most of the country.

The severe threat for hail and wind damage is isolated to Montana and extreme northwest North Dakota. However, there is a threat for flash flooding in eastern Virginia and the coastal plain of North Carolina, where the heaviest rain is expected.

PHOTO: Storms are in the forecast for most of the South on Sunday. ABC News
Storms are in the forecast for most of the South on Sunday.

On Monday, the slow-moving front works its way further to the south -- bringing the rain and thunderstorms along with it. The severe weather threat for Monday moves eastward into the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota, where damaging winds and large hail can be expected. A tornado or two in this area cannot be ruled out either.

PHOTO: The rainy weather will be worst in the Carolinas on Monday. ABC News
The rainy weather will be worst in the Carolinas on Monday.

Heat and humidity remain in the South on Sunday thanks to high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees from Del Rio, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina. The oppressive heat and humidity moves slightly north on Tuesday to include Kansas, Kentucky and Missouri. Oklahoma City will feel like 98 degrees Sunday, before rising to a stifling heat index of 109 degrees on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Heat will continue to build for the entire South heading into the work week. ABC News
Heat will continue to build for the entire South heading into the work week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's temperature outlook for the end of this week doesn’t looking promising for those wishing for cooler weather. With warmer-than-average temperatures forecast for the entire country, it looks like summer is here to stay.

PHOTO: Temperatures will be higher than average much of the week ahead. ABC News
Temperatures will be higher than average much of the week ahead.