2 ticketholders win Powerball jackpot of $630 million -- the 7th largest in Powerball history

The winners are from Wisconsin and California.

Two lucky ticketholders from Wisconsin and California have won the Powerball jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

Wednesday's jackpot had climbed to an estimated $630 million -- the seventh largest prize in Powerball history.

The jackpot has a cash value of $448.4 million.

The winning California ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, according to the California State Lottery.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The powerplay multiplier was 2.

The last time someone won the Powerball was in October 2021, when a California player matched the winning numbers for a $699.8 million jackpot.