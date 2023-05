"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban," the company said.

TikTok sued Montana in federal court on Monday over a ban of the app enacted by the state last week.

"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," the company said in a statement. "We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts."

