There's still time to see Manhattanhenge sunset

New York -- There's still time to see Manhattanhenge this year. The twice yearly event that paints New York City streets in a glowing, warm light, took place Monday night and continues Tuesday at sunset.

Viewers above 14th Street in New York City can catch a glimpse of the setting sun as it aligns perfectly between the city’s skyscrapers along the east-west streets.

People gather along 42nd Street in Manhattan to view the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, when the sunset aligns with the street grid in New York, May 29, 2023. William Volcov/Shutterstock

Thousands of New Yorkers and tourists flooded the streets of Manhattan to capture the sunset during the Manhattanhenge event in New York, May 29, 2023. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The term was coined by native New Yorker and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who was inspired by a visit to Stonehenge as a teenager. Tyson compared the solstice rays at the center of Stonehenge circle to the sun perfectly setting between the city’s high-rises.

Because the city’s streets were not laid out along a perfectly east-west orientation, the event does not occur on the solstice. It occurs approximately three weeks before and three weeks after summer solstice, thus giving New Yorkers two chances to catch it.

People stand on 42nd Street as they photograph the Manhattanhenge sunset on May 29, 2023, in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Tonight’s weather is forecasted to be clear, with the possibility of haze from the Canadian wildfires, which created a fiery red sunrise. On Monday, viewers saw the half sun on the horizon and tonight viewers should see the full sun between the buildings.

Crowds gather on the major thoroughfares with 42nd Street being a popular viewing street. But any east-west street should offer a view.

If you miss it tonight, the next opportunity will be July 12 and 13.

A large crowd gathers in Times Square in Manhattan to view the first night of Manhattanhenge, May 29, 2023. Jeenah Moon/The New York Times via Redux