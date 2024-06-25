Timeline of Julian Assange's 14-year-long saga to dodge extradition

The WikiLeaks founder has agreed to a no-jail plea deal with U.S. prosecutors.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to plead guilty to espionage charges Tuesday in a deal hashed out with federal prosecutors, ending his 14-year-long fight to avoid extradition to the United States to face prosecution.

Under the plea deal, the 52-year-old Australian former computer programmer is not expected to receive a prison sentence.

Here is a timeline of events marking Assange's long legal saga:

2006 -- Assange forms WikiLeaks in Australia and begins publishing classified and other sensitive documents.

In this May 19, 2017 file photo, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

April to July 2010 -- WikiLeaks begins releasing hundreds of thousands of classified documents related to the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, provided to the website by Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, then known as Bradley Manning.

August 2010 -- Prosecutors in Sweden announce that an arrest warrant has been issued for Assange after two women accused him of rape and molestation. Assange denies the charges.

December 2010 -- Assange surrenders to police in London in response to the Swedish arrest warrant. He is released on bail pending an extradition hearing.

February 2011 -- A British magistrates' court orders Assange to be extradited to Sweden. Assange appeals the ruling.

June 2012 -- Assange takes refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and asks for political asylum after his appeal efforts are unsuccessful.

August 2012 -- The Ecuadorian government grants Assange political asylum, allowing him to legally reside at their embassy in London.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange looks out a plane window as he approaches Bangkok airport for layover, according to the post by Wikileaks on X, in this picture released to social media on June 25, 2024. Wikileaks/X via Reuters

August 2013 -- Court martial proceedings against Manning commence, leading to a conviction on espionage charges. Manning is sentenced to 35 years in prison.

July 2014 -- A Swedish judge rejects Assange's request to dismiss the arrest warrants.

May 2017 -- Swedish authorities drop the rape and molestation charges against Assange. His attorney, Per Samuelson, calls the decision a "total victory."

January 2017 -- Then-President Barack Obama commutes the prison sentence of Manning, who became the first person to receive health care related to gender transition while in military prison.

April 2019 -- British authorities arrest Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and he is sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail. At the same time, U.S. prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging him with conspiring with Manning to hack into U.S. Department of Defense computers in March 2010 in "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States."

In this Aug. 14, 2010 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in Stockholm. Bertil Ericson/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

June 2019 -- The U.S. Department of Justice formally asks the British court to extradite Assange to the United States to face charges in the hacking case.

January 2021 -- British Judge Vanessa Baraitser blocks the attempt to extradite Assange to the United States, ruling his mental health could become worse under the prison conditions he would likely face in U.S. jails. Baraitser ordered Assange to be released from prison.

July 2021 -- The U.S. government is granted permission by the British High Court to appeal the ruling blocking Assange's extradition.

June 2022 -- The British government orders Assange to be extradited to the United States, prompting an appeal from Assange.

May 2023 --Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the U.S. government should cease efforts to prosecute Assange, saying, "Enough is enough" and that he is concerned about Assange's mental health.

February 2024 -- British High Court judges rule Assange can appeal his extradition to the United States based on arguments about whether he will receive free-speech protections or be at a disadvantage because he is not a U.S. citizen.

June 24, 2024 -- Court documents reveal the U.S. Justice Department reached an agreement with Assange for him to plead guilty to a single felony count of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information. According to the plea deal, Assange will not face any prison time.