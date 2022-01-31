Do you have a tip that you would like to share with ABC News?

Here are instructions for how to share your information with our journalists.

ABC News reaches hundreds of millions of Americans every month, far more than any other outlet, making it the country’s number-one news source.

Our award-winning investigative journalists cover national security, political corruption, human rights, consumer concerns and other issues for Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, 20/20, and ABC News Live (our 24/7 streaming channel) as well as the network's three digital brands: abcnews.com, goodmorningamerica.com and fivethirtyeight.com.

We encourage anyone to reach out to discuss potential news stories that may be in the public interest. You can reach us via email at news.tips@abc.com or by phone at (212) 456-2828 with the understanding that the information you provide might be used in our broadcasts or other stories.

If you have a question or comment about an ABC News program or ABC network show, please call Audience Relations at (818) 460-7477 or contact another department.

ABC News can also be reached through several other channels that provide a more secure pathway for communication. While no system is 100% secure, using one of the methods listed below can help protect the privacy of your communication to us.

SIGNAL

Signal is an app with end-to-end encryption that allows you to send text, voice, video, document and picture messages. “We can’t read your messages or see your calls, and no one else [other than the intended recipient] can either,” its developers say.

You can contact us via Signal at (347) 544-2603.

WHATSAPP

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook (now Meta), is an app with end-to-end encryption that allows you to send text, voice, video, document and picture messages. “Your messages and calls are secured so only you and the person you’re communicating with can read or listen to them, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp,” the company says.

You can contact us via WhatsApp at (347) 544-2603.

POSTAL MAIL

ABC News Investigative Unit

7 West 66th St.

New York, NY 10023