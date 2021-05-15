Toddler found dead on Dallas residential street in apparent murder

Police are investigating and no one has been arrested.

Police are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler who was found dead on a Dallas street Saturday morning, authorities said.

The boy, whose age and name have not been released, was discovered on Saddleridge Drive near Wood Homestead Drive, in a residential neighborhood in southwest Dallas.

Officials said the toddler had "multiple wounds" to his body, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

"The incident is being investigated as a murder and the investigation is active and ongoing," the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

Police have not released any further details.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the toddler's death, WFAA reported.

Police are searching the area and are seeking the public's assistance, including any neighbors who "may have any knowledge or video regarding this incident," the department said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Child Abuse Unit at 214-275-1300.