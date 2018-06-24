Top 5 stories of the weekend

The controversy surrounding the Trump administration's separation policy pivoted to Congress this weekend, with Republicans prepping their own bill to try to keep migrant families crossing the border together.

In East Pittsburgh, the parents of Antwon Rose, the 17-year-old unarmed youth shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop, came forward Sunday for the first time in an emotional interview with "World News Tonight."

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders says she was denied service at the farm-to-table Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, because of her affiliations with the 45th president.

Also this weekend, women in Saudi Arabia are driving for the first time after a ban was lifted.

And in entertainment news, "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot.

Before you begin your week have a look back at the top stories of the weekend.

Republican lawmakers are preparing to vote on a more narrow immigration bill that would allow immigrant children to stay in detention facilities with their parents for more than 20 days, senior White House and Hill officials tell ABC News. It will scuttle the so-called Flores settlement that requires that children be released from detention after 20 days and fixes a flaw in President Trump's executive order that mandates that children and parents not be separated during detention.

Eric Gay/AP, FILE

On the day of their son's wake, Michelle Kenny and Antwon Rose Sr., the mother and father of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II, told ABC News that the police officer who shot and killed him "murdered" him "in cold blood." The shooting of the younger Antown Rose, who was unarmed, sparked days of protest in the Pittsburgh area.

ABC News

Saudi Arabian women got behind the wheels of their cars and drove in the in the streets of the Kingdom's capital Riyadh at the stroke of midnight on Sunday. They marked the historic end to a ban on women driving, the culmination of more than three decades of activism. Saudi policemen were seen handing out roses to female drivers, breaking strict rules governing male-female interactions. One woman addressed the female drivers at the controls, saying, “The sky’s the limit, nothing can stop you!”

Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump. "Her actions say far more about her than about med. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," she said of the owner.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

"Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot Saturday inside Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. The nuptials were followed by a reception inside Wardhill Castle, where the happy couple celebrated with many of their "Game of Thrones" co-stars.