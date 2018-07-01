Top 5 stories of the weekend

The suspected gunman in the Capital Gazette mass shooting allegedly swore a "legal oath" to kill a staff writer; a look at who might be on President Trump's short list to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy; tens of thousands of demonstrators sang, chanted and rallied nationwide in the name of the "Families Belong Together" march; the desperate search for 12 boys and their soccer coach lost in Thailand's longest cave; and Roseanne Barr claims she's fielding offers to return to TV just weeks after a racist tweet caused the cancellation of "Roseanne."

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Anne Arundel Police

More than four years ago, Jarrod Ramos swore a "legal oath" in court documents to kill a staff writer for the Capital Gazette. On Thursday, Ramos allegedly gunned down five employees at the daily newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, while barricading the office's exit door as part of a "targeted attack," authorities said.

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that he would announce his choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9 -- a choice that he will likely make from a previously released list of 25 potential nominees.

Trump said that before announcing his nominee he will meet with six or seven candidates but has narrowed his list down to five people, including two women. He said it was a group of "highly talented, very brilliant, mostly conservative judges."

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people marched in cities across the United States protesting the separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on illegal immigration.

From Raleigh, North Carolina, to Anchorage, Alaska, there were approximately 700 marches under the banner of "Families Belong Together," decrying the separation of children from parents who had been detained while crossing the border. Some marchers held handmade signs with messages such as "Cruelty = Kids in cages" and "Deport Racism."

Sakchai Lalit/AP

It's been more than a week since 12 boys and their soccer coach disappeared inside a flooded cave in the mountains of northern Thailand, and rescuers are in a race against time to find them.

Tham Luang Nang Non, Thailand's longest cave and a popular tourist site, is said to be a labyrinth of miles-long passageways and narrow tunnels. Underneath the jungle in Chiang Rai province, the cave can flood up to 20 feet during heavy rain.

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr's exile from television may not even last the summer. The comedian, whose ABC series "Roseanne" was canceled in May after a racist remark on Twitter, told her friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in a new podcast she is already considering a new offer to come back to television.