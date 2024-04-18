Tornado threat on the move: Latest severe weather forecast

Over 25 tornadoes have been reported across seven states from Ohio to Kansas.

Millions are bracing for a new round of storms after at least 27 tornadoes were reported across seven states from Kansas to Ohio this week.

On Thursday, the new storm system will move into the Midwest and parts of the South, bringing a threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

The severe weather will stretch from Texas to Indiana, with the highest threat for tornadoes in Missouri and Illinois.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Thursday ABC News

Damaging winds and hail will be possible near Dallas and Little Rock, Arkansas.