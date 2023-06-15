Tornado watches issued in South as severe weather outbreak continues: Latest

Meanwhile, dangerous, triple-digit heat is also baking the South.

More severe weather is slamming the U.S. on Thursday, with residents from Florida to Kansas bracing for impact.

The states in the bull's-eye are Kansas and Oklahoma, where extreme winds, huge hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Other cities bracing for storms Thursday include Dallas; Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida.

Tornado watches have been issued in southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

This comes after Wednesday storms brought massive hail and powerful winds to Mississippi and at least 10 reported tornadoes to Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

A tornado forms on June 14, 2023, in Blakely, Ga. Officials from Texas to Georgia are reporting damaging winds and possible tornadoes as a powerful storm system crosses the South. Rand McDonald via AP

And on Friday, a threat of hail and damaging winds will stretch from Colorado to Florida, including Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson; and Montgomery, Alabama.

Meanwhile, dangerous, triple-digit heat is also baking the South. Record-high temperatures are possible over the next few days in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and New Orleans.

